The House of Representatives has summoned the Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, over an alleged unlawful detention of the Chief Executive of Alliance Hospital in Abuja.

The Committee on Public Petitions issued the summon at its resumed hearing in a petition by the affected Chief Executive, Christopher Otabor.

Over the past months, Alliance Hospital, located in the heart of Abuja, has been in the news for the wrong reasons.

The hospital has been at the centre of allegations of organ harvesting and videos gone viral on social media.

The allegations prompted NAPTIP to act swiftly and the Managing Director of the hospital, Christopher Otabor, was detained for four days.

Mr. Otabor has now petitioned the House of Representatives, demanding justice over alleged unlawful detention by NAPTIP.

Having read through the petition, the Committee invited both parties to this investigative hearing.

The Petitioner narrates his ordeal

But the lawmakers are not happy that NAPTIP led by its DG, Fatima Waziri-Azi, and the Police Officer who handled the case failed to honour the Committee’s invitation.

The lawmakers issued a summon to the Director General and the Investigating Police Officer, , with a threat of arrest if the invitation is ignored again.

Those summoned are to appear before the Committee on the 18th of April.

The intervention of the parliament is expected to unravel the veracity or otherwise of the allegation bothering on organ harvesting against the hospital so much so that justice is served to all parties involved.