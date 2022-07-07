Organ harvesting: Court orders NIMC to submit David Ukpo’s bio-data to AGF

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered the National Identification Management Commission to immediately release bio-data of David Ukpo to the Attorney General of the Federation for onward transmission to the United Kingdom Court.

Advertisement

The order was issued in response to a request from the detained former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, to defend himself in a London court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the court had on 1st July issued an order that the four respondents sued by Sen Ekweremadu release details of David Ukpo to him and his wife, NIMC did not obey the order.