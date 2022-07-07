Group seeks FG’s intervention on plight of students in Northern Cyprus

Members of the Nigerian Diaspora Youth Ambassador have raised concern over the plight of Nigerian students in Northern Cyprus.

The association said Nigerian youths are suffering from intense depression as a result of the inhuman treatment meted to them, which has amounted to high rate of suicide amongst the students in the country.

President of the Association, David Alozie who led a four-man delegation to meet the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja, said the purpose of the visit was to appeal for quick intervention on the plight of the students.

He explained that Nigerian students are being racially profiled and deported on arrival at the airport for establishing contact with any individual in the country, adding that the students are forced to pay for tuition in Pounds whereas other foreign students pay in Turkish Lira.

Hon. Dabiri-Erewa emphasised the need for increased awareness to educate Nigerian youths who are living there in the hopes of receiving a better education and cautioned that Northern Cyprus is developing into a risky migration route. She also gave assurances that Nidcom will continue working with pertinent organisations to resolve the issues.

