Police in Cyprus say four people were arrested after a pipe bomb exploded near the Israeli embassy early Saturday, causing little damage and no injuries.

According to officials, the incident occurred at 01:37 local time (22:37 GMT on Friday in the Cypriot capital Nicosia, about 30 to 40 meters from the embassy, as Israel’s war in Gaza entered its third week.

The escalation began on October 7, when Hamas militants stormed into Israel from Gaza, killing at least 1,400 people. Over 4,300 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israeli bombing since then.

Police said the pipe bomb contained the type of explosive material used in fireworks, so Cypriot explosive experts called to the scene discovered the remains of a pipe bomb that detonated, causing minor damage.

Police said they arrested four suspects aged between 17 and 21, two of whom were on foot close to the scene and another two who were in a car parked on a nearby residential street.

One suspect had two knives and a hammer in his car, they said.

Cyprus has a sizable Jewish community, and since the conflict began, police have tightened security around the Israeli embassy and sites of Jewish interest, such as the synagogue in the southern port town of Larnaca.

However, there have been few reports of anti-Semitic incidents on the holiday island, which is popular with Israeli tourists, who are the second largest national visitor group after Britons.

Cyprus has also taken in people fleeing the conflict who arrived on military planes and cruise ships, despite the fact that the Mediterranean island is only 155 miles (250 kilometers) from the Israeli coast.