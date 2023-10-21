Former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has returned home after a four-year self imposed exile in the UK.

Mr Sharif flew in from Dubai to Islamabad on the ‘Umeed-e-Pakistan’ chartered plane.

The 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has returned to head his party and try to secure a record fourth term in the general elections expected to be held in January.

Sharif’s legal team will meet him to take his biometrics and submit it to the Islamabad High Court as part of the bail process approved by the court on October 19.

Speaking to reporters at Dubai airport, the three-time former prime minister deplored the “very chaotic” situation in Pakistan and expressed confidence that his party was “competent” to take the cash-strapped country out of the present crisis.

The ousted premier added that it would have been very good if the situation of the country was better today as compared to 2017.

Terming the situation as “worrisome”, Sharif said there was still hope and “we should not let it slip from our hands as we are capable of fixing it because we spoilt it ourselves”.

Sharif said only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) can decide when polls will be held, adding that it was the only competent authority and a fair election commission.

He said “Whatever date the ECP announces, everyone will abide by it. My priority is whatever the ECP says”.