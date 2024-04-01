A suspected Israeli strike has destroyed a building next door to the Iranian embassy in Syria’s capital, Damascus, Syrian state media report.

Pictures showed smoke and dust rising from the flattened multi-storey structure, which was located on a highway in the western Mezzeh district.

The state media reports did not mention any casualties, but a monitoring group said that six people were killed.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The Syrian military said earlier that its air defences had intercepted “hostile targets” in the vicinity of Damascus, according to state media.