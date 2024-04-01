The Nigeria arm of Christian Solidarity Worldwide is Commending President Bola Tinubu, Kaduna state Government, and Security agencies over the safe rescue of the 137 Schoolchildren abducted in Kuriga village, Chikun Local government of Kaduna state.

The Group wants the same approach applied in rescuing others in captivity.

Schools especially in northern Nigeria have in the last few years suffered attacks and abduction of students, Lecturers, and other staff.

The most recent is the abduction of 137 Schoolchildren in Kuriga village, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

18 days after, the students were rescued by security operatives through the efforts of the Federal and Kaduna state governments.

The Christian Solidarity Worldwide, Nigeria says the effort deserves commendation.

However, CSWN also wants the same approach to be applied to rescue the 17 persons abducted in Gonin Gora Community chikun LGA, 61 in Buda and 87 in Kajuru station both in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna state and others in bandits den across country.

Dr. Madu joins other Nigerians in condemning the recent killings of 17 Soldiers who were on Peace mission in Delta State and calls for thorough Investigation.

He appealed to Government at all levels to be more proactive in preventing attacks on schools, highways and communities.