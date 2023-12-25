The Abia Police Command says it has rescued all the four missing children allegedly stolen in Umuahia.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Sunday.

One of the mothers of the abducted Children had earlier reported the abduction by an unidentified tenant to the police on December 16 as reported by TVC News.

The children belonging to three different parents were identified as Joy Udoma (Female – three years), Ogbonna Udoma(Male – six years), Chioma Kingsley (Female – five years) and Miracle Ikechukwu (Female – five years).

However, Ms Chinaka stated that two of the children were rescued on December 22, while another two were rescued on Sunday December 24.

She said that the police successfully apprehended one Ifeoma Abonyi, a 35-year-old female in Asaba, Delta State, who had been identified as the hitherto unknown tenant responsible for the abduction of the four children.

The PPRO revealed that a total of eight suspects, including five females and three males were currently helping with the investigation into the crime.

According to her, three other persons suspected to be complicit in the crime are still at large.

She assured that the outcome of the investigation would be made open as soon as possible.

Abia State Police Command Arrest Child Abductors; Rescue Missing Children

24/12/2023

1. On 16 December 2023, one Mrs. Ifeanyi Udoma Ibe (Female) of Ubakala Street, Ossai Road, Umahia, reported the abduction of her children and her neighbors’ by an unidentified tenant. In response to the complaint, the Abia State Police Command commenced investigation into the incident. Leveraging robust technical intelligence support from the DSS in Abia state, on 22 December 2023, police detectives from Abia State Police Command, successfully apprehended one Ifeoma Abonyi, a 35-year-old female in Asaba, Delta State. Ifeoma Abonyi has been identified as the hitherto unknown tenant responsible for the abduction of the four children on 16/12/23.

2. We are happy to inform the public that all the four missing children stolen on 16 December 2023 have now been rescued. Two of the children were rescued on 22 December 2023, while another two were rescued today 24 December 2023. A total of eight suspects (five females and three males) are currently helping the Police with the investigation into the crime. Three other persons suspected to be complicit in the crime are still at large. We are intensifying efforts to ensure their arrest soonest. Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing to determine the real status of six other children that were found in the custody of the arrested suspects. This might entail the conduct of DNA tests, as some of the suspects are claiming that the children are their biological offspring. We shall keep the public informed of the outcome of the investigation as soon as possible.

SIGNED:

ASP Maureen Chinaka LLB Anipr

Police Public Relations Officer

For: The Commissioner of Police

Abia State Command