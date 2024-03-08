President Bola Tinubu has condemned the heinous incidents of abduction involving very vulnerable victims, internally-displaced persons in Borno State, and students in Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Mr Ajuri Ngelale on Friday in Abuja

The President, according to the statement has directed security and intelligence agencies to immediately rescue the victims and ensure that justice is served against the perpetrators of these abominable acts.

“I have received briefing from security chiefs on the two incidents, and I am confident that the victims will be rescued. Nothing else is acceptable to me and the waiting family members of these abducted citizens. Justice will be decisively administered,” President Tinubu said.

The President sympathized with the families of the victims, assuring them that they would soon be reunited with their loved ones.