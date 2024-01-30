President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condemned in strong terms the murder of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State by unknown gunmen.

The President in the condolence message symphatised with the government and people of Ekiti State on the gruesome killing of the traditional rulers, Onimojo Of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola.

The President in the same vein also directed Security agencies in Ekiti State to immediately rescue school pupils, their teachers and a driver who were abducted around Eporo-Ekiti road in the Emure Local government area of the State.

Read Full Statement Below…

PRESIDENT TINUBU CONDEMNS KILLING OF TRADITIONAL RULERS IN EKITI, DIRECTS IMMEDIATE RESCUE OF KIDNAPPED PUPILS

It is with grief that President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the killing of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State, the Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, and the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsola.

Advertisement

President Tinubu condemns this mindless and brutal bloodletting, and pledges that the perpetrators will not escape justice.

The President condoles with the families and subjects of the traditional rulers, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, and the people of Ekiti State on this deeply agonizing development.

In the same vein, the President directs the immediate rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped around Eporo-Ekiti area of the State.

As security of life and property is the primary responsibility of government, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that the nation’s security architecture is being robustly fortified for better and expected outcomes.