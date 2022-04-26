Terrorists release pictures of Captives from Kaduna Train Attack

Suspected Terrorists have allegedly released pictures of some kidnap victims who were abducted during the

kaduna train attack incident last month.

In the first photograph, which seems to have been taken with an Infinix Ai Camera, atleast 17 men could be identified.

In the second photo, at least 18 women could be seen together with five children.

This is the third time in four weeks, the terrorists will release pictures or videos of their captives.

The kidnap victims have now spent at least 29 days in an unknown location with their captors despite repeated calls on the government and security agencies to secure their freedom.

The latest pictures come barely a month after the government confirmed that at least eight people died, 26 other sustained injuries while an unspecified number of persons were abducted during the deadly attack.