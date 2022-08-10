Terrorists release 7 more Kaduna Train Attack hostages

The terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound AK9 train on March, 28, have released an additional seven out of the remaining thirty-four abducted train passengers, leaving twenty-seven more persons still in captivity.

The released hostages have reunited with their families in Kaduna state after spending more than one hundred and thirty days in captivity.

Among those released include four children and three adults.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi was reported to have gotten involved for the first time since the abduction of the train passengers, he was said to have helped to facilitate the release of these seven persons.

Mr Mamu Tukur who led the negotiation process revealed that six of the released victims are members of the same family, which include a couple and their four children.

A 60-year-old woman, Aisha Hassan was also said to have been freed due to life-threatening health challenges.

It is still unclear if ransom was paid to the terrorists for their release.

This development brings the total number of freed victims to 36 out of the 63 passengers kidnapped on the 28th of May.

At least 27 passengers still languish in captivity.

The heavily armed Terrorists had attacked the train with a combination of Improvised Explosive Devices and and followed it with a heavy barrarge of gunshots killing some passengers and abducting doezens more.

Most of the paassengers have since remained in captivity and have been released to their loved ones through the efforts of Tukur Mamu who had negotiated on their behalf to secure their release.

Rumour have been rife that ransom was paid in each case but some families confirmed having paid ransom while Others were silent on the payment of ransom.

The official Policy of the Government at all levels is against the payment of Ransom to Terrorists and has also been criminalised in the new Anti Terror Law before the national Assembly though the reality is always different from the official position.

With an increasingly desperate family and loved ones always ready to pay to secure the Freedom of their loved ones not knowing what will happen if they stay to await official action.