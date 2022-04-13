Terrorists, Bandits Collaborated to plan Kaduna Train Attack – FG

The federal government says preliminary report has shown that the recent attack on the Kaduna to Abuja Train is a collaboration between dislodged Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast and bandits operating in the forests of the North West.

Minister of information Lai Mohammed revealed this at the end of the weekly federal executive council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.



Lai Mohammed says plans and efforts of the military in fighting terrorism will not be a subject matter of a press conference

But it is not surprising that memos presented by the ministry of defence got the approval of the federal executive council.

Contracts have been awarded for the purchase of Brand new vehicles to transport cargoes and troops to operational areas will be purchased.

But insists the efforts of service chiefs will soon unravel those involved in the attack.



The power sector is still reeling from the effect of the national grid collapse, the minister of power also agrees that the frequent attack on power infrastructure in the country is a deliberate economic sabotage that will not be allowed to fester.

The federal executive council also approved a Memo for the reconstruction of pategi water project in Kwara state.

And the ministry of Science and technology also got approval for two memos presented at the federal executive council.