I will not give money to delegates – Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has advised the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) delegates to collect the money offered by aspirants, but should think about their children’s future when voting for their preferred candidate.

Obi, a presidential aspirant in the PDP, who said he was on a mission to stop monetisation of the political process, noted that he would not give money to delegates.

He spoke in Akure when he addressed Ondo State delegates as part of his nationwide tour to woo delegates ahead of the primary election.

He said Nigerians needed somebody with capacity, good behaviour and character as their president and not just ability to talk and make promises.

Obi said the current situation of the country would consume Nigerians if nothing was done to vote for the right leadership.

He said: “Collect the money, but when you go to vote, think about the future of your children. You are delegates today, you cannot be delegates forever. We cannot continue this way. If we do not do anything, it will consume all of us.

“Ask question about the aspirants. Ask about where they were 15 years ago. We want people with capacity, behaviour and character to be our president.

“People now spend their revenue on feeding. Unemployment rate is on the high side. We are borrowing without investing it. The problem with Nigeria is that we are borrowing for consumption. The country is unproductive. We want to see things work.”