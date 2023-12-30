The presidential candidate of the Labour Party during the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has described the deaths of former speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, and former governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, as a big loss.

TVC News reports Correspondent, Ibrahim Issa reports that the Labour Party’s candidate arrived in Kano with his running mate, Baba Datti-Ahmed.

Mr Obi expressed his condolences to the family and the people of Kano State, saying, “Those who think about Nigeria’s unity and progress, there can be no more legacy than that.” He’s been a part of it. That is why I am here, not only to express my condolences to his family and the good people of Kano, but also to Nigeria in general.

“This man was a good man who led the country and participated in a better Nigeria.

“Every day, we strive to have better people. Our prayer is that the Almighty Allah who calls him will provide us with better people to fill the same position.” He went on to say.

The LP’s Presidential Candidate also expressed condolences to the people of Ondo State on the death of the state’s former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who died in Germany after battling leukaemia.

“We are here at the mercy of the All-Powerful God.” Na’Abba and Akeredolu were both outstanding Nigerians. They are all concerned about Nigeria.” He stated.

Plateau Massacre is regrettable

Peter Obi also commented on the recent killings in Plateau State’s Bokkos Local Government Area.

The attacks, which began on Saturday and lasted approximately 48 hours, saw gunmen kill over 150 villagers and raze many houses, displacing over 10,000 people.

“The incident in Jos is very regrettable; we shouldn’t live like that. In our country, we are not at war. We should live peacefully. We should live together.” He stated.

Recall that Vice President Kashim Shettima said on Wednesday that President Bola Tinubu’s administration would not rest until victims of the heinous attacks were given justice.

The assurance was given by the Vice President during a condolence visit to the state’s affected communities.

According to Shettima, who was with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, President Tinubu was heartbroken about the killings. He vowed that the murderers would not go unpunished.