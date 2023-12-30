Governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has announced the death of his uncle, Hassan Yusuf Danmakwayo.Danmakwayo passed away at the age of 72 on Saturday evening.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Director General, Media and Communications, Sanusi Bature, noted that Danmakwayo, a retired nursing officer, died after a protracted illness in Kano.

“With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the passing away of Alhaji Hassan Yusuf Danmakwayo.” He said.

The deceased, a younger brother to Late Kabir Yusuf, is survived by a wife, many children, grandchildren, and relatives.

He has been buried according to Islamic rites.

The governor prays to Almighty Allah to dwell his soul in Jannatul Firdausy.