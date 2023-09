The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has invalidates the victory of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The tribunal declares the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 election.

Yusuf, who contested on the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The petition tribunal invalidates the victory due to over voting, membership of the NNPP and invalid votes.