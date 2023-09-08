The National Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi, Benue State, has nullified the election of the senator representing Benue North East senatorial district, Emmanuel Udende of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and declared Gabriel Suswam of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner.The three-man panel of Justices, presided over by Justice Ory Zik-Ikeoeha, while delivering judgement in a petition filed by Gabriel Suswam, in Makurdi. Justice Zik-Ikeoeha held that Suswam has proved the allegations of over-voting during the election beyond reasonable doubts.

According to the tribunal, at the initial declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Emmanuel Udende of APC polled 135,573 votes to defeat Gabriel Suswam of the PDP with 112,231 votes, which was a difference of 23,322 votes.

According to Justice Zik-Ikeoeha, the petitioner was able to establish over-voting in five local Government council areas of Vandeikya, Kwande, Ukum, Katsina-Ala and Ushongo, in which Udende was allocated 51,895 votes, while Suswam had 21,229 votes.

Advertisement

After the deduction, Gabriel Suswam of the PDP scored 90,590 valid votes, while Udende of the APC left with 82,699 votes, which is a difference of 7,920 votes and was declared winner by the tribunal.

The tribunal, therefore, cancelled the certificate of return issued to Emmanuel Udende and ordered INEC to issue Suswam with a certificate of return.

Reacting to the judgement, the lead Counsel to Senator Suswam, Barr Donald Kertyo, described it as sound, saying Justice has come to stay and called on Udende to embrace his opponent to serve Benue East people well.