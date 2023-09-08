The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group in Sudan has condemned US penalties against two of its leaders as “unfair and shocking.”

The US imposed financial sanctions on RSF deputy leader Abdel Rahim Dagalo and a travel ban on the group’s commander in West Darfur state, Gen Abdul Rahman Juma, for human rights violations on Wednesday.

Both Mr Dagalo and Gen Juma have denied the US accusations as “lies and misleading”.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, the RSF described the US sanctions as “shocking, unfortunate and unfair”.

It said they “will not help achieve one of the core goals that should be focused on, which is to find a comprehensive solution to the crisis in our country”.

The group accused the United States of disregarding “heinous crimes” done by Sudan’s regular army, such as indiscriminate bombing of residential areas and torture of anti-war activists.

The sanctions, according to the paramilitary organization, will impede US-led attempts to “bring about lasting peace in our country.”

Washington also sanctioned enterprises owned by Sudan’s warring armed factions in June.