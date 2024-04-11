The Chairman Progressives governors forum and Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodinma has expressed shock over the death of the former Governor of old Abia State and one time Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu.

Chief Onu was confirmed dead at an undisclosed hospital at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Thursday, a development Governor Uzodimma described as devastating and unexpected.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the Governor, Oguwuike Nwachuku said his principal received with shock the sad, devastating and unexpected news of the passing of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, a man he loves to describe as one of Nigeria’s intellectual and political giants with extraordinary gentility.

According to the statement, Onu’s death, the South East, Nigeria and the global community have lost a statesman who believed so much in the unity, peace, progress and development of Nigeria.

Governor Uzodinma who is also chairman South East governors further said that Dr. Onu, 72, remained a leading light in the All Progressives Congress (APC) family having, for many years, imbibed the tenets of progressive democracy as the easiest route to serve the people.

Governor Uzodinma condoled with the APC family, President Tinubu and the government of Nigeria, the South East geopolitical zone, the government and people of Ebonyi State and all political associates of the deceased over the huge loss.