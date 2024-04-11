The Nigerian Navy has assured members of the general public that a thorough investigation will be carried out in circumstances surrounding the death of one Mr Ifeanyi Richard Onumaegbu.

Mr Onumaegbu, a civilian staff member at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital in Navy Town, Ojo Lagos died in a controversial manner.

This is contained in a statement signed by Director of Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, On 31 March 2024, Mr Ifeanyi Richard Onumaegbu was found lifeless in his office at Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital.

Late Mr Onumaegbu was said to have gotten into an altercation with a civilian lady and some Navy personnel in Navy Town barracks on 26 March 2024.

So far three Nigerian Navy personnel and a civilian are being held while investigation continues.

Meanwhile, his body has been moved to a government hospital for autopsy as requested as the family.

The Nigerian Navy described the deceased as an integral part of the Nigerian Navy family.

Until his death, Mr Ifeanyi Richard Onumaegbu

was a civilian staff of the Ministry of Defence attached to the Laboratory Department of

the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital Ojo, Lagos since 2009.