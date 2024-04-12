Two abducted students of the Federal University Wukari have regained their freedom after spending ten days in captivity.TVC News gathered that the students were released in the early hours of friday after the payment of ransom.

The head of information and protocol unit of the institution, Ashu Agbu, also confirmed their release in a telephone conversation.

The kidnappers had earlier demanded for N50 million ransom, which was later reduced to N20 million.

The two students are Joshua Sardauna from Economics department and Obianu Elizabeth from Microbiology department.