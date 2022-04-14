Breaking: Abducted Zamfara College Of Health Students regain freedom

Abducted Students of the Collage of Health Sciences and Technology, Tsafe in Zamfara State have regained their freedom.

They were released voluntarily by their Abductors Thursday evening

Authorities in the College said the four students were released by their Captors at Hegin Baza, a Community in Tsafe Local Government area

The students are currently undergoing medical attention at an undisclosed Hospital in Gusau, the state Capital

Recall that five Students of the Collage of Health Sciences and Technology Tsafe, in Zamfara State were abducted by gunmen Wednesday morning at their residence in a Community near the College

One of the abducted student was released by their Captors two hours after abduction

Tsafe Local Government has suffered bandits attack in recent times which has led to the death of the Son of the Zamfara state Commissioner for Security and Home affairs DIG. Mamman Tsafe retired among others.