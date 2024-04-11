President Bola Tinubu has extended his deepest condolences to the Onu family over the passing of Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, CON.

Chief Onu died on Thursday, aged 72 years.

The President in a statement released by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Thursday mourned a luminous star in Nigeria’s political firmament.

Chief Onu was the first civilian governor of Abia State. He was also a former minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, a principal draughtsman in the founding of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and a valiant partner in the victory of the party in the 2015 elections.

President Tinubu, most importantly, celebrated the life of an accomplished scholar, first-class engineer; a man of proven integrity; defiant to indiscipline, but ever yielding to the highest standards of rectitude.

President Tinubu affirmed that Chief Onu epitomizes Nigeria in concord; in wholeness, as the late statesman believed in and defended Nigeria’s unity, advocated peace, and promoted fellowship across the Niger.

He also condoled with the friends and associates of Chief Onu, Ebonyi and Abia State Governments, and all Nigerians grieving this gaping loss.

President Tinubu prayed to God Almighty to grant repose to the gentle soul of this great leader.