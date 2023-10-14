President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed his condolences on the death of Senator Bello Maitama Yusuf, a former minister and senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President also extended his deepest sympathy and condolences to Senator Yusuf’s family and friends, as well as the government and people of Jigawa State.

President Tinubu said that Senator Bello Maitama Yusuf, who served Nigeria meritoriously as the Honourable Minister in the Federal Ministries of Interior and Commerce before being elected into the Nigerian Senate was dedicated to effective service delivery in order to improve the lives of Nigerians.

“A true believer in Nigeria’s unity and stability, Senator Maitama Yusuf contributed immensely to the socio-economic development of this country. In the public service, he was selfless.

“Senator Yusuf was widely regarded as an advocate for good governance, transparency, and youth empowerment during his time in the Senate. Later in life, he was engaged in business, and he made success out of it.

President Tinubu added that Nigerians will fondly remember and honour the memory of the late Senator, particularly for his pivotal role in countering attempts by “anti-democratic forces to undermine the country’s democracy by seeking to extend the constitutional term limits of elected leaders.”

He prayed that Almighty Allah grant the soul of Sardaunan Dutse eternal rest and give succor to all those who grieve over this irreplaceable loss.

Bello Maitama Yusuf was born in Gwaram, Jigawa State in 1947, he was Minister of interior in 1981 and Minister of commerce in 1982.

Yusuf, a former senator from 1999-2007 died in the early hours of Friday October 13th in Kano at the age of 76.