The Former Minister of Internal Affairs and Commerce, Senator Bello Maitama has died.

Maitama, a politician and business man passed away at the age of 78.

The Senator represented Jigawa South West Constituency.

He served as Minister for Internal Affairs in 1979 and Minister for Commerce in 1982.

He is also the recipient of national honour – Grand Commander of the Niger CON.

In his home state of Jigawa, he was bestowed with the honourary title of Sardaunan Dutse.