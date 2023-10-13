The House of Representatives has screened the presidential nominees to the Governing Board and Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission,NDDC

The Committee urged the nominees to justify the confidence reposed in them by President Bola Tinubu and the nation as a whole, if they are eventually confirmed

Advertisement

Section 2 sub section 2 of the NDDC Establishment Act provides that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria appoints the Chairman and Board members of the Commission subject to the confirmation of the Senate and in consultation with the House of Representatives.

Days after the Senate screened the nominees at its Committee of the whole, the House is fulfilling its side of the bargain with this screening exercise.

Advertisement

The Committee charges the nominees to priotise the interest of the region over and above personal sentiments

The Chairman and Managing Director nominees give a brief of their profiles with a promise to uplift the region from its many crisis and impact on the lives of the people

With four former members of the National Assembly among the nominees, the Committee extended the privilege of its traditional ‘ bow and go’ to all nominees

Advertisement

Among the 17 nominees are Chiedu Ebie, Chairman (Delta); Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director/CEO (Bayelsa); Boma Iyaye, ED, Finance & Administration (Rivers); Victor Antai, ED, Projects (Akwa Ibom); Ifedayo Abegunde, ED, Corporate Services (Ondo) and Dimaro Denyanbofa (Bayelsa).

The committee is expected to present its report to the House and the resolution transmitted to the presidency for immediate action.