2023: Tinubu visits Onu, Kingibe, others, seek collaborations

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sought the hand of friendship and collaboration of more aspirants.

Senator Tinubu after visiting Ogbonnaya Onu also extended his thank-you visit to Businessman Arthur Eze, and Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Asiwaju Tinubu stated the need for all within the party to close ranks in rebuilding the nation. He says his interest is to unite the party for the progress of the nation.

Ogbonnaya Onu in his reaction said he respects the supremacy of the party, hence his support is non negotiable. He urged Asiwaju Tinubu to look critically and be sensitive to the feelings of Nigerians in picking his running mate.

The presidential aspirant has also identified a few party Chieftains who played pivotal roles in his emergence as the APC presidential flag-bearer.

This fence-mending and Thank-you visitations by Asiwaju Tinubu is observed to be the way to go in the quest to making Nigeria an enviable country.