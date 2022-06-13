IGP deploys 31 senior personnel to Ekiti ahead gov’ship election

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba has deployed 31 senior officers to Ekiti state ahead of the June 18 governorship election.

According to a statement by the force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP also ordered the mobilisation of technical capabilities of the police airwing, the force marine, mounted troops, K-9 section, and other operational assets to the state.

In addition, five armored personnel carriers for patrol and four helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles for aerial surveillance have been deployed to ensure effective oversight of election operations.

The IGP also ordered that Johnson Kokumo, the deputy inspector-general of police in charge of the force’s criminal investigation department, be assigned as the state coordinator of the election’s security component.

He urged Ekiti residents to participate in the exercise because adequate security has been put in place by the police and other security agencies to protect lives and property before, during, and after the election. He also encouraged residents to comply with the order on movement restriction, which will be announced by the state commissioner of police.