Tinubu visits Lawan, Okorocha, Nnamani, Jack Rich, seeks collaborations

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has visited more aspirants of the party’s primary that produced him as the flagbearer.

The former governor of Lagos continued the consultation as he visited Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, former Senate President Ken Nnamani and Jack Rich.

He said the visit is to seek collaborations from the aspirants in the interest of building the party and the nation.

All the aspirants visited promised to support Asiwaju tinubu to ensure victory for the party in the 2023 elections.