President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, visits Minna, meets delegates

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has joined the list of aspirants visiting Niger state to lobby delegates for their support in the upcoming APC primary elections.

Senator Ahmad Lawan who is vying for the office of the president said, having worked at the National Assembly for 23 years, and as the current Senate President who has been able to work with his colleagues to ensure peace and stability at the upper Legislative Chamber irrespective of their party differences, he can replicate same in the entire country if given the mandate.

He said he believes that mandate is service and he has served well enough to become the next president of the country, promising to build on the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Lawan further acknowledged the insecurity in Niger State and the efforts of the state and federal government to address it, he emphasized that security, agriculture, education and economy will be his top most priorities when he becomes Nigeria’s president.

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who received senator Lawan at the government house commended the aspirant on his numerous years of service in the legislative chambers noting that no one has the record of the Senate President in terms of being a law maker adding that it’s a testament that the aspirant is a good man.https://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post-new.php#

He assured the Presidential Aspirant, senator Ahmad Lawan that Niger state delegates will do what is right during the presidential primary election of the party.

In their separate remarks, Senators Orji Uzor Kalu and Sani Musa, who are part of the campaign team of the Senate President told the delegates that they brought a good market to them assuring them that their aspirant has the capacity and competence to lead the Nation and they will not regret voting for him.

Senator Lawan was originally rumoured to have withdrawn from the Presidential race but his recent visit to some states to canvass for support has put paid to these rumours.