APC Releases revised timetable for Election of party candidates at all Levels
The Ruling All Progressives Congress has released a revised timetable of activities leading up to the election of the candidates to fly the Party’s flag during the 2023 Election.
This was contained in a Press Release signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Felix Morka, in Abuja.
Below is the full Statement:
ABUJA, FCT
MAY 23, 2022
PRESS STATEMENT
REVISED APC TIMETABLE FOR 2023 PRIMARY ELECTIONS
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, 23rd of May, 2022, approved a revised Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives Primary Elections as follows:
***Thursday, 26th of May, 2022
Governorship – (State Delegates)
State House of Assembly – (LGA Delegates)
***Friday, 27th of May, 2022
Senate – (LGA Delegates)
***Saturday, 28th of May, 2022
House of Representatives – (LGA Delegates)
Please Note that the Special Convention for the Presidential Primary will be held as scheduled on Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022.
SIGNED
Barr. Felix Morka
National Publicity Secretary
All Progressives Congress (APC)