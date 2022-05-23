Ekiti 2022: Erelu Fayemi leads women campaign team to major markets

Wife of Ekiti State Governor and Chairperson BAO Women Campaign Council, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, in company of the APC Deputy Governorship Candidate; Chief Monisade Afuye , Wife of Governorship Candidate; Dr Olayemi Oyebanji and members of the BAO Women Campaign Council ,visits major markets in Ado Ekiti and Ikere today , Monday Erelu Fayemi who assures that traders in the market will enjoy more facilities in addition to the existing ones if the APC Governorship Candidate ,Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji is voted for in the June 18 election.

Erelu Fayemi who used the opportunity of the visit to buy many items from the traders , explained that poor condition of toilet facilities, waste disposal management, water and electricity supply in most markets had become a source of concern to government and would be addressed to make the environment more conducive for traders and their customers .

“It is our agenda that markets in Ekiti State will continue to experience improvement at all times. We are confident that the continuity of the present administration was necessary to ensure that all uncompleted projects would be given due attention” she added.

She charged the market women to continue to canvass people’s support for the Candidate of All Progressives Congress so that the people would enjoy more dividends of democracy.

The APC governorship Candidate’s Running mate, Mrs Monisade Afuye expressed confidence that the people would not compromise their genuine love for good governance by voting for other political party because of financial gains during the poll.

She appealed to the people to vote right and embrace peace while moving from house to house to canvass for people’s votes.

In her remarks, the wife of APC governorship Candidate, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji appealed to the people of the state to embrace continuity agenda in the interest of developing the state, provision of more infrastructural facilities among other things.

Dr Oyebanji added that a lot of projects that have commenced through partnership with international organizations would be given accelerated completion.