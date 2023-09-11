The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos, the Plateau State capital, has nullified the election of Senator Napoleon Bali of the PDP Plateau Southern Senatorial Constituency.

The tribunal, after four hours of proceeding, declared the candidate of the All Progressive Congress party, Simon Bako Lalong, the former governor of the state, the winner, having come second in the election.

A senior advocate of Nigeria and the counsel to the All Progressives Congress Party, Edward Pwajok, spoke to journalists shortly after the judgment.

He asserted that the Court held that the People’s Democratic Party was not qualified to contest in the election following their refusal to conduct the ward congresses as ordered by a Jos High Court in the year 2021.