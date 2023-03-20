The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has declared Abba Kabir Yusuf of New Nigerian Peoples Party as winner of the recent concluded Kano Governorship Election with 1, 019, 602 votes.

He defeated Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress who is his closest challenger in the race to succeed incumbent, Dr Abdullah Umar Ganduje.

The Kano State Government has however imposed a dusk to dawn curfew following the announcement of the result to prevent the breakdown of Law and Order.

Residents of Kano have also reportedly trooped out in celebration of the win of Abba Yusuf of the New Nigerian Peoples Party in the State Governorship Election scoring over 1 Million Votes.