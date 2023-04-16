The independent national electoral commissioner has declared Nasiru Idris of the All Progressive Congress winner of the governorship election.

Announcing the result of the supplementary election held last Saturday, the Returning Officer, Professor Saidu Yusuf, said Nasiru Idris scored 409,225 votes against his closest rival, General Aminu Bands, of the PDP who has 360,940 votes.

The result immediately sent airs of jubilation over the state, while PDP supporters were left in absolute astonishment at how they lost the elections.

Governor-elect Idris made a commitment to lead an inclusive government in his acceptance speech, promising to build on the accomplishments of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.