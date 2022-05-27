NUT National President, Nasir Idris emerges Kebbi APC Guber candidate

The National President of Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT ), who is also the Deputy Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress( NLC), Nasir Idris, has emerged as the Kebbi state All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate.

Mr. Idris emerged as the APC flag bearer at the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election held at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi.

The party’s governorship primary election, was conducted under peaceful atmosphere saw Nasir Idris, polled one thousand and fifty five votes to defeat two other contestants, Abubakar Gari Malam, a retired Deputy Comptroller – General of Customs, who polled 35 votes, while Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, the Senate Majority leader scored zero vote.

A total of one thousand and ninety delegates participated in the party primaries.

The Chairman, Kebbi governorship primaries from the APC National Secretariat , Abuja, Idris Yahuza Ya’akub declared the outcome of the election.

In his acceptance speech after the successful conduct of the APC Gubernatorial primaries, Idris said what happened was a manifestation of the Almighty God’s plans for him and Kebbi State and that his nomination was a big call to service.