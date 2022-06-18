Saraki’s ex-aide, Makanjuola emerges Kwara PDP deputy guber candidate

A former member of the house of representatives, Mr Gbenga Makanjuola has been picked as the deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in Kwara state for 2023 election.

Mr Makanjuola also served as one of the aides of Senator Bukola Saraki when he was the senate president.

The governorship candidate, Shuaib Yahman Abdullahi while unveiling his running mate assure that the party is prepared to clinch power next year.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate called on members to unite and collectively win the APC across the states and at the federal level come 2023.