Late governor Lawal’s son emerges Kwara SDP guber candidate

Mr Hakeem Lawal, son of a late former governor of Kwara state, Mohammed Lawal, has emerged as the Kwara state governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party.

He defeated two other aspirants to emerge the winner of the primary election for the second time in less than one week.

He had earlier emerged as the candidate of the party but the primary election was canceled due to a petition written against his victory.

In the second primary election, Mr Lawal polled six hundred and six (606) votes to defeat a former Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Professor Shuaib Abdulraheem who polled one hundred and seventy-seven votes and Mr Bolaji Khalil who had no vote.

None of the aspirants was present at the primary election.

Mr Lawal was one of the APC governorship aspirants in Kwara state in 2019.

The Chairman of the Kwara SDP gubernatorial primary election, Mr Olatunji Agbaminoja announced the result of the election.