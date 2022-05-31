Ekiti 2022: Communities, chiefs promise support for APC candidate

Communities and Chiefs in major farmsteads around Ado Ekiti, have vowed to support the Gubernatorial Candidate of All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State Mr Biodun Oyebanji to win the forthcoming governorship election.

Some of the farmsteads are; Temidire, Esunmon, Ugbogun, Ago Aduloju, Kajola, Aso Ayegunle, Erifun, Ago Corner, Oke Aso,Aba Iya medi and others .

Some of the Community chiefs including Chief Aro of Temidire ,Esunmo and Ugbogun ;Chief Ogunleye Samson, Chief Odogun of Ugbogun, Chief Micheal and Ologun Esunmo , Chief Oyebade made this known while receiving members of the BAO Women Campaign Council led by the wife of the APC Governorship Candidate, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, the APC flagbearer running mate, Chief Monisade Afuye and Diretor General of the campaign council , Chief Oluremi Ajayi.

The community Chiefs specifically mentioned different projects embarked upon and completed by this present government hence it deserved to be given the opportunity to continue the good works so as to do more.

This ,the community Chiefs said could only happen if the Candidate of All Progressives Congress would be massively voted for in the coming Governorship poll.

They therefore thanked the present government for its financial support on their self help projects through Bureau of Rural & Community Development Agency and other interventions through the Ekiti State Community and Social Development Agency , EKCSDA but called for more attention especially compensation for those whose lands were acquired for airport project saying Some have been paid while others were being awaited .

Responding, the wife of the APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, said improved welfare packages for the people of the state irrespective of wherever they live is assured and will be continued if APC is voted to continue .

On her part, the Governorship Candidate running mate, Chief Monisade Afuye urged members of the communities visited not to vote political party without vision and prosperity for the state in order to make the state experience retrogression again .

Contributing, Director General BAO women campaign council, Chief Oluremi Ajayi maintained that time has come to support Continuity agenda of the present administration adding that such remained the only way people could enjoy more meaningful projects that are still in the pipeline from development partners .