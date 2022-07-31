Magnus Abe emerges SDP guber candidate in Rivers

A former All Progressives Congress chieftain, Senator Magnus Abe, has emerged as the SDP’s governorship candidate in Rivers State for the 2023 elections, just 24 hours after announcing his membership in the party.

Senator Abe, a representative for Rivers South-East Senatorial District and a staunch opponent of former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi within the APC, emerged as the SDP’s governorship candidate at a substitution primary held on Saturday in Port Harcourt and overseen by an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Emmanuel Isong.

The emergence of Magnus Abe ended the speculation about whether he will make good his promise to appear in the ballot as he scored the entire 30 valid votes cast in the elction to emerge winner.

Chairman of SDP substitution electoral committee, Alhaji Muhammed Ibrahim, while describing Abe as a credible candidate, advised members of the party to go and get their permanent voters cards.

Elder Chidi Wihioka, a former member of the House of Representatives and a chieftain of the SDP in the state, thanked INEC for its efforts to ensure that elections in Nigeria were free, fair, and credible in his solidarity message.

Wihioka stated that given what happened in the recent Osun state governorship election, Nigerians could vote and be confident that their votes would be counted.

Solsuema Osaro, the SDP’s state chairman, expressed confidence that Abe’s candidacy would make the SDP a party to beat in the state in 2023.

Princess Patricia Ogbonna, a former permanent secretary in the Rivers state civil service, was chosen to be Senator Abe’s running mate.