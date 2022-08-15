SDP is fastest growing political party in Rivers – Magnus Abe

The Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe has called for prayers for a peaceful election in 2023.

He also made a bold claim, that the Social Democratic Party is the fastest growing political party in the state.

Advertisement

Recall that the former lawmaker had in July dumped the All Progressives Congress for the Social Democratic Party after failing to secure the governorship ticket of the APC.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The SDP governorship and the former governor governor of Rivers state, Rotimi Amaechi have been at loggerheads over the control and structure of the party in the state.

Mr Abe who had contested for the party’s governorship ticket in 2019 but lost has accused the minister and the party of not giving fear hearing to his faction of the party.