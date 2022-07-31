Nollywood Actor Chinwetala Agu laments, says kidnap of colleagues unfortunate

Nollywood Actors have expressed disappointment in the country’s security system following the kidnap of two of their colleagues Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel who are also members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).

Ace Nollywood actor Chinwetala Agu in a telephone interview with TVC News, described the kidnap as unfortunate. He blamed the incident on failure of government at all levels to protect lives of common Nigerians.

Chinwetala Agu said he was on the same set with the duo before the unfortunate incident happened. He called on Nigerians to turn to God as the supreme being in whose safety is assured

The Nollywood Actor who has invested 41-years of his life in the movie industry, lamented the rising cases of insecurity across the country.

He said urgent steps need to be taken by government to arrest the insecurity situation, that is threatening the peace of the country.

Clemson Cornel popular known as Agbogidj and Cynthia Okereke were reported missing after their family members confirmed they didn’t return home from the film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu state.

The President Actors Guild of Nigeria AGN) Emeka Rollas earlier confirmed that the Kidnapers had reach out to families of the victims, demanding a $100,000 dollars ransom.

But the police spokesperson DSP Daniel Ndukwe said the command is not aware of ransom speculations.