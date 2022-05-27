Senator Binani emerges APC gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa

Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani has been declared winner of the Adamawa All Progressives Congress primary having polled 430 votes.

The election committee chairman, Malam Gambo announcing the primary election result in Yola, said Binani scored the highest number of votes in the election, which was contested by some heavyweights in the state.

Senator Binani scores 430 votes while Nuhu Ribadu, former chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), trailed with 288 votes.

While former governor, Muhammadu Jibrilla Bindow, came third with 103 votes, Abdurrazaq Namda polled 94 votes while Wafari Theman got 39 votes.

Umar Mustapha Madawaki and Wafarniyi Theman respectively clinched fifth and sixth position in the contest.

Senator Binani, the senator representing Adamawa Central zone had previously served as member House of Representatives for Yola North/Yola South/Girei Federal Constituency.