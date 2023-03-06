With only a few days until the Governorship and State Assembly elections in Adamawa State, Labour Party candidate Umar Mustapha Madawaki has stepped down in favor of Senator Aishatu Binani.

He announced the collapse of all his party structures in support of the All Progressives Congress APC candidate, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani.

Speaking at a press conference in Yola, the Labour Party Governorship candidate urged all of his supporters across the state’s 21 local governments to vote for the APC gubernatorial candidate.

Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binan, the All Progressives Congress APC Adamawa State gubernatorial candidate, described the Labour Party candidate’s decision to support her aspirations as a welcome development.

She described the day as a watershed moment for the APC’s chances of winning the upcoming Adamawa State elections.

THOUSANDS OF KOGI CENTRAL WOMEN STAGE THANK YOU WALK

Meanwhile, Thousands of women professionals from Kogi Central Senatorial District, on Sunday, trooped out to express their gratitude to voters for turning out en masse to vote, overwhelmingly, for the All Progressives Congress’ candidates in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The women, who thanked Kogi residents and Governor Yahaya Bello of the State for the peaceful conduct of the election, said the ‘Thank You’ road walk became necessary to show their support for the Governor for recognizing them.

Led by notable women professionals in the district, the Kogi Central women took off from Okene Local Government Secretariat, walked through the newly built Reference Hospital, down to Total, and back to the Secretariat, chanting thank you and victory songs as they marched through the streets.

Kogi State Coordinator, APC Professional Women Council, Hajia Rekiyat Onaivo, charged Kogi women to replicate their last outing by coming out en masse to vote for APC candidates in the State House of Assembly election, next Saturday.

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Anne Olurinde also joined the walk.