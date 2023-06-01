As the 10th National Assembly warms up for its inauguration in June, a group known as Occupy Progressives Nigeria has endorsed the ruling APC’s Zoning decision on the next leadership of the National Assembly.

They say after scrutinising the APC’s preferred choices , they are convinced that the candidates have the required experience to merit the exalted Position.

The group announced their endorsement at a press conference in Abuja

They also congratulated the newly sworn in Commander in Chief, President Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima for the success of their swearing in Ceremony.

The group say they believe the APC’s Zoning choice will compliment the efforts of the new administration and sustain synergy between the executive and the legislative arm of government.