A Socio-cultural group known as Yoruba Council World Wide is calling on the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to allow the selection of the 10th National Assembly Leadership to be thrown open.

This was contained in a communique read by President of the group Oladotun Hassan at a summit held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The jostle for the leadership positions in the incoming 10th National Assembly has continued to heighten further as interested lawmakers continue to lobby to get signatures from members-elect in support of their ambitions.

reports say the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu had thrown his weight behind the former minister for Niger Delta Affairs Godswill Akpabio but no one is sure of this assertion.

In light of this, members and stakeholders of this socio-cultural group known as Yoruba Council World Wide held a summit where they asked the president elect to be meticulous in the selection of the 10th assembly leadership.

They believe that his inference may jeopardize the established harmony of the west with the North which may lead to a possible rebellion.

The summit was attended by representatives and leaders in the Southwest who also believed that the Northerners played a very significant role in the victory of the president elect— and for that, he needs to be neutral.

The stakeholders also called for the arrest of anyone planning to disrupt to disrupt the presidential inauguration