A Muslim Organisation Muslim Ummah of Southwest Nigeria has advised political leaders to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission complete the collation process without disruption.

They are also asking political leaders to refrain from statements and action that are capable of heating up the polity and wait for the outcome of the election result before seeking any redress.

A statement signed by the Executive Secretary of the Organisation Muslih Yahya commended INEC for the transparent way it has handled the process so far, urging international observers to also restraint in their statement to the press.

While expressing concern over some political leaders who have started raising alarm in some Grey areas, the group noted that such exercise doesn’t go without few skirmishes as obtained even in advanced democratic countries.

They appealed to Nigerians to support the electoral body in achieving a successful collation exercise, adding that it has been ensuring transparency so far in the process.