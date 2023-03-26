A new batch of 594 former Boko Haram members have completed the federal government’s deradicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration programme called operation safe corridor.

After they had taken the oath of allegiance to the Nigerian state, the chief of Defence staff charged the graduating clients to be advocates of peace and justify the second chance given to them.

Started by the federal government in 2015 and taking in the first batch in 2016, operation safe corridor continues to be an effective tool in the fight against insurgency in northern Nigeria.

The multiagency programme is graduating 594 former members of the Boko Haram terrorist group referred to as clients.

They have completed months of intensive physical, mental, social and psycho-spiritual therapy.

From Niger to Sokoto, kebbi to Kogi. These clients are from across northern Nigeria.

Three are from the Niger Republic and one is from the republic of chad.

The Chief of Defence staff wants these clients to justify the second chance given to them.

Navy Passing Out Parade

The Nigerian Navy has warned newly commissioned personnel against engaging in unprofessional conduct in the discharge of their duties.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Auwal Gambo gave the charge at the passing out parade for cadets of the Nigerian Naval College in

Rivers State.

It is the end of a 6-month training for these 156 cadets of the Navy’s Special Duty Pre-Commissioning Training.

According to the Chief of Naval Staff these personnel are joining the officers cadre at a critical time when the country is facing emerging and dynamic security challenges.

The nature of these threats places on the navy and even greater demand to abide by the rules of engagement at all times.

These personnel will be deployed for field operations across the country including post election duty.

The officers which include 19 women were commissioned with the Nigerian Navy rank of sub lieutenant during a short ceremony after the Passing Out Parade.

Nigerian troops raid 6 Boko Haram camps in Bama

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have reportedly killed Unconfirmed numbers of Boko Haram after raiding 6 camps of the terrorists in the fringes of Sambisa Forest in the North East of Borno state.

TVC News gathered from Zagazola Makama that the terrorists were killed after a guj battle by the troops of 21 Task Force Brigade Bama, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force.

The Intelligence Sources reveals that the troops successfully cleared the terrorists hideouts in Bula Agaida, Bula Yaga, Bula Lambai, Kuluri, Bula Umar and New Churchur in Bama Local Government Area.

