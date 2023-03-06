Ondo state is one of the states where Governorship election will not hold but members of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State are working assiduously to clear all the 26 seats in the state House of Assembly election.

Leaders of the party have urged members to repeat the feat recorded in the presidential and national assembly elections

The Presidential and National Assembly elections have come and gone, but the camp of the All Progressives, APC in Ondo State continues to celebrate its victory at the polls.

The party cleared the three senatorial seats and won eight out of the nine available slots for House of Representatives.

One of the winners of the house of representatives seat is the former Commissioner for Information in the state, Donald Ojogo, who defeated the incumbent, Kolade Akinjo of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the election.

The State Chairman of the APC, Ade Adetimehin is delighted with the outcome of the election and wants same to be replicated next Saturday.

Party leaders expressed belief that the APC must not rest on its oars, until the last hurdle is crossed.

They urged party members to come out and repeat the feat recorded in the presidential election in the state.

As the APC continues to bask in the euphoria of its victory in last Saturday’s elections, party members are determined to pursue the house of assembly election with more vigour.